'Temperature rollercoaster': Heavy rain, damaging gales then hot Waitangi Day

Damaging gales are set to blast central New Zealand in coming days, and a drop in temperatures will feel more like autumn as a spell of wet and windy weather sweeps up the country.

But don’t despair - for many regions the hottest weather is still ahead and is likely to arrive around Waitangi Day.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said a strong cold front would move up the South Island tonight, with gales ahead of that front reaching Wellington on Friday, along with rain.

Gusts up to 100km/h were expected from the front. But it would move “reasonably quickly” and be off the country by the evening.

MetService has also issued a Heavy Rain Watch for the Canterbury headwaters north of the Rakaia River from 6am to 6pm on Friday. The forecaster said the rain and wind watches could be upgraded to orange warnings.

The Buller and Westland District ranges are also under heavy rain watches from Friday morning, while Wairarapa, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds are under strong wind watches for Friday afternoon and evening.

Private forecaster Weatherwatch.co.nz says the rough weather will last through Friday and Saturday with gales from the west to southwest.

“The next few days ahead will feel more like we’re in autumn as westerly winds roar through and temperatures drop. However, it’s short-lived – with settled weather by Sunday and Monday returning to NZ.”

‘Temperature rollercoaster’ ahead of Waitangi

Niwa says the next few days will put Kiwis on a “temperature rollercoaster”.

“Unusually cool and brisk weather” is arriving for the first few days of February, but by Waitangi Day hot air will arrive from across the Tasman, potentially bringing the hottest weather of the summer for some areas.

MetService’s Baillie said above-average temperatures were likely in the South Island, with high 20s to low 30s in Marlborough and Canterbury.

Christchurch is set to reach at least 28 deg C on Monday then 26 deg C on Waitangi Day, while Ashburton is forecast to hit 32 deg C on Monday, Blenheim 33 deg C and Oamaru 28 deg C. Dunedin could expect 28 deg C on Monday.

The North Island would also be warm but “within a few degrees of average”, Baillie said, with Gisborne and Hastings headed for around 30 deg C on Tuesday.

Auckland has already had one of its hottest stretches in years, with heat alerts issued amid humidity and temperatures close to 30 deg C.

Niwa said Albany on the city’s North Shore reached 29.6 deg C and Western Springs hit 29.3 deg C - the hottest it had been since February 2020.