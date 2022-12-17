Temporary signs moved during bridge repairs

Works are progressing well to reinstate the washed-out section under the concrete box culvert bridge on Whitstone-Five Forks Rd in North Otago.

On December 2, unexpected and significant undermining of the bridge structure near the Freeman Rd intersection was found during routine maintenance works.

Traffic was initially reduced to one lane over the bridge at 50kmh, with a road closure pending to carry out the repairs. As repairs progressed, the road needed to close, which created a 15-minute detour due to tampering with temporary road signs.

Waitaki District Council network operations engineer Mark Renalson said signs should not be moved.

"We would like to remind everyone that while we understand detours are frustrating, tampering with temporary signage is both illegal and can create a major safety hazard for other road users."

The signs were there to keep everyone safe during the essential works, he said.

The washout extended 4m beneath the structure and was 1.6m deep. The washout caused the structure to sink 200mm on that side and the road slumped as well. More than 20cu m of concrete has been used to fill the void.

The wingwall was retrieved and was scheduled to be placed back in its position this week.

This will allow for the large void in the road carriageway to be filled.

Within the work area is the fibre and telephone cabling which services the rural communities.

Chorus is on site to assist with protection of the cabling, as it was also affected by the washout.

Working around the cable adds time to the works but is necessary for continued communications in the area.