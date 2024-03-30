Three dead after serious crash near Lake Pukaki

Three people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 8 at Pukaki this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Three others have serious injuries and a further two have moderate injuries.

The crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle, and happened between Hayman Rd and Tekapo Canal Rd at about 1.30pm.

A large number of emergency services staff, including three rescue helicopters, responded.

"Despite the best efforts of those first at the scene, three people were unable to be saved", a police spokesman said.

One of the deceased was riding a motorcycle while the two others who lost their lives were travelling together in one of the cars.

"Crashes of this nature are incredibly confronting, and we are arranging support for those members of the public who were first at the scene and tried their best to save lives", a police spokesman said in a statement.

"We can’t thank them enough.

"Any fatal crash, but particularly one where multiple people have lost their lives, is confronting even for veteran emergency service personnel.

"We will also be making sure our staff at the scene have the support they need following this horrific event", the statement said.

A St John spokesperson said they sent 11 resources to the scene, including four helicopters, three ambulances, one rapid response unit, one prime vehicle, one first response unit, and one manager.

Several of the injured were trapped in the wreckage and needed to be cut out.

“We have assessed and treated five patients so far. Three in a serious condition have been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital,” they said.

“We have two patients in a moderate condition via road to Timaru Hospital.”

State Highway 8 near Tekapo was closed after the crash and is expected to remain closed for hours, likely into the evening.

An alternative route via SH8, SH1, SH82, SH83 and back onto SH8 is available.

Only 90 minutes after this crash, police were alerted to a second three-vehicle crash a short distance away, at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Tekapo-Twizel Rd.

"It appears one person received serious injuries and nine others suffered minor-to-moderate injuries. Traffic management is in place and motorists in the area may face delays while the scene is cleared," a police spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said two appliances from Twizel have responded to the second crash, which happened by the turnoff towards Aoraki Mt Cook about 3pm.

Inquiries into the cause of the second crash are ongoing.