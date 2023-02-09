Three injured after serious crash on Canterbury highway

The crash occurred near the SH71/Fernside Rd intersection. Photo: Google

Three people were injured in a serious crash on State Highway 71 near Rangiora this morning.

A police spokesperson said SH71/Lineside Rd was closed following the two-vehicle crash near the intersection with Fernside Rd about 9am on Thursday.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said the serious crash unit was examining the scene in Flaxton.

"SCU is now on scene (and) the road may be closed for several hours while SCU completes their investigation."

SH71 between Mulcocks Rd and Railway Rd was reopened on Thursday afternoon.