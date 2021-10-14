Three injured in serious crash near Ashburton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people have been injured in a crash that closed State Highway 1 near Ashburton.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said SH1 was closed after the three-car crash near Wilkin St in Tinwald about 11.30am today.
The spokesman said three people were trapped in one vehicle but had been freed by 12.20pm.
Three ambulances and two helicopters were sent to the scene.
The injured were taken to Ashburton Hospital. From there, the two seriously hurt would be airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.
"Expect delays and please follow the direction of emergency services until this has been resolved."