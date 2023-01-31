Thunderstorm watch issued for inland Canterbury

Southerners are being urged to head indoors at the first sign of trouble as widespread thunderstorms brew over much of inland Canterbury and Otago this afternoon.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the "unsettled" weather was being caused by the same weather pattern that was causing flooding and mayhem in the North Island.

"Essentially what’s driving the thunderstorms in the southern region is daytime convection.

"We’ve got those very warm temperatures, we’ve got all this moisture in the air making it very muggy, so you’ve got all those elements that you need to spark off some of those thunderstorms.

"Most of them could be severe and perhaps have that risk of downpours towards the afternoon and evening."

Some of these thunderstorms might produce localised downpours of 25mmh to 40mmh and hail, and could cause surface or flash flooding about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers and narrow valleys.

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch at about 10.20am for Canterbury High Country, Central Otago, Clutha and Southland for the period of 2pm until 9pm today.

The watch stated scattered heavy showers and a moderate risk of thunderstorms could be expected for the regions.

People should avoid outdoor activities, particularly after a dozen sheep were killed instantly earlier this month when a nearby tree was struck by lightning, Mr Law said.

"Just be aware that if you’re outside, the best place to be during a thunderstorm is inside.

"Stay away from trees. They will attract lightning strikes."

Similar weather conditions were expected to hit inland areas of the region on Thursday.

"We’ve got that same air mass over us and still very warm temperatures, so it’s worth keeping a close eye on the forecast.

"We’re getting more and more information as we get closer to the event."

