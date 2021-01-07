Thunderstorms, hail, downpours possible in South Island

The MetService is warning of possible thunderstorms, hail and localised downpours in Central Otago, eastern areas of Otago from North Otago to Clutha, and Southland (north of Gore) this afternoon.

A spokesman said a heavy rain warning was also in place for South Westland and inland parts of the lower South Island, between noon and midnight today.

During this time, 53.4mm of rain is forecast to fall in Lumsden, nearly 50mm is expected in Alexandra, nearly 22mm is expected in Queenstown, and 15mm is forecast for Omarama.

"Further showers are expected, which may have a greater than normal impact due to the recent heavy rains.

"These showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms [and] hail and localised downpours are possible.

"People are advised to stay up to date in case any changes are made," he said.

MetService said there was a moderate to high risk of thunderstorms about inland areas from about Nelson Lakes to northern Southland (including the Canterbury Plains and Christchurch) during the afternoon and evening, with localised heavy rain and possibly small hail.

The rain is likely to cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about the hills and ranges and other areas affected by the recent flooding.

