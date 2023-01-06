Thunderstorms for parts of Canterbury

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for parts of Canterbury this afternoon.

MetService said severe thunderstorms were detected near Macraes Flat and Hummock (between Middlemarch and Waikouaiti) about 1pm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for the Canterbury Plains, Canterbury High Country, North Otago, Central Otago, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland.

"There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening through parts of the South Island," a MetService spokesperson said.

"In addition, for inland Southland; all of Central Otago, Clutha, Dunedin and North Otago; and southern parts of the Canterbury High Country including near the foothills of the Canterbury Plains from around Methven southwards, there is a risk that thunderstorms could become severe and produce localised downpours with rainfall rates of 25 to 40 mm per hour.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

The forecaster said the storms were moving towards the south, and were expected near Dunedin, Mosgiel, Outram and Hindon about 2pm. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for these areas.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and hail.

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous."

Storm advice

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

-Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

-Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

-Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

-Move cars under cover or away from trees;

-Secure any loose objects around your property;

-Check that drains and gutters are clear;

-Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

-Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

-Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.