Timaru arrest after multiple reports of 'dangerous driving'

Photo: ODT files

A 34-year-old man has been taken into custody following a crash in central Timaru and multiple reports of unsafe driving, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Theodosia and Arthur Sts about 11.45am today.

Sergeant Warwick Worth said police had received many reports of a black Holden Commodore being driven in a "dangerous manner" throughout the Canterbury town before the crash and quickly deployed officers.

A patrol vehicle looking for the car in the suburb of Parkside was rammed by the black Holden, before the vehicle took off at high speed, Sgt Worth said.

Police staff were not injured but the patrol vehicle has minor damage.

The Holden was sighted again travelling west at high speed on Arthur St, when it then went through the intersection with Theodosia St and collided with another car travelling north, he said.

"The occupants of the second car were taken to hospital for assessment, but were not badly injured.

"The driver of the black Holden was immediately taken into custody and is facing multiple, serious charges."

Sgt Worth said police would like to thank members of the public who reported the unsafe driving.

"These reports to police allowed our staff to respond promptly."

Anyone who witnessed unsafe driving should phone police immediately, to help keep roads safe and apprehend those who pose a risk to others on the road, he said.