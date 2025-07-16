Tip-off leads police to cannabis growing operation

A 54-year-old man has been charged after police located a large cannabis growing operation in Ashburton.

A police spokesperson said 608g and 51 packets of cannabis, packed and ready for sale, were found at a house.

Following a tip-off to Crimestoppers, police conducted a search warrant at the address on Tuesday night.

"Having seized that and over $3000 in cash, four rooms used in the operation were dismantled," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"A 54-year-old man has been charged with cannabis cultivation and supply and will appear at Ashburton District Court on Monday 21 July.

"Police take the damage caused to the community by the illicit drug trade very seriously.

"Seizures such as this, as a result of Crimestoppers information, can reduce the impact of drugs within society."

To report any criminal behaviour, you can call police directly on 111 or leave information anonymously via Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.

-APL