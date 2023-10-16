Tomorrow could see a spring snowfall

If you were on a tropical holiday and missed out on one of Otago’s snowfall events during the winter, tomorrow may be your last chance to make a snowperson this year.

A MetService spokesman said much of the southern regions would have scattered showers today, some heavy and thundery with hail.

Then tomorrow, colder southerlies in the east were expected to bring snow to parts of Canterbury and Otago, possibly heavy and lowering to 500m for a time, he said.

Road snowfall warnings may be put in place for roads over passes and alpine routes.

Spring is renowned for its changeable weather, and this week is proof.

As quickly as the frigid burst arrives, it will disappear equally as fast.

From Wednesday until the end of the working week, the wind was expected to drop away and the sun would return, bringing temperatures ranging from the mid-teens to the low 20s across the southern regions — particularly on Thursday, when the mercury was expected to reach 23degC in Alexandra.

