Friday, 18 December 2020

Total fire ban for Central, parts of North Otago

    Dry conditions in Central Otago have prompted a total fire ban in the area. Photo: Getty Images
    A total fire ban is now in place in Central and parts of North Otago, while the rest of Otago remains in a restricted season.

    As of 8am today, the prohibited zone includes Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell, Wanaka, Lake Hawea, Naseby, Ranfurly, Kurow, Otematata, Omarama, and Middlemarch.

    The area now under a total fire ban was in a restricted fire season since early October.

    Any permits acquired during the restricted season were longer be valid.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand principal rural fire officer Mark Mawhinney said there had been grass fires recently that quickly spread and could have easily got out of control.

    "This is a clear sign that any fires or spark generating activities are just too dangerous in the present conditions.

    "Low moisture levels paired with expected high temperatures and high winds means everyone from locals to holidaymakers need to be careful about what they are doing around Central Otago this summer.''

    Mr Mawhinney  urged people to leave fireworks at home, cancel bonfire plans and think about how they plan on cooking when outside.

    "The strong winds we regularly see in Central Otago can easily blow cookers over.''

     

    Otago Daily Times

