Tourism management to change

Cr Jim Hopkins says the report's language needs to be clearer and simpler. Photo: ODT files

The next step has been taken in the formation of a new organisation to lead economic growth in the Waitaki district.

At a Waitaki District Council meeting earlier this week, the council passed a recommendation to consult over a new organisation to support economic growth in the district.

It hoped to deliver the ambitions and outcomes identified in the Uplifting Waitaki: Hāpaitia te Waitaki Economic Development strategy adopted by the council in September last year. The council was looking for feedback from the community on the proposal.

The council was consulting on establishing a new council controlled organisation as an Economic Development Agency (EDA).

The EDA would be responsible for implementing the strategy and working in partnership with others to support economic development that benefits the community. The new agency would incorporate tourism management and promotion meaning Tourism Waitaki Ltd would be disestablished.

Waitaki District Council chief executive Alex Parmley said the council had invested significantly in economic development and tourism for several years.

"While this has delivered benefits, we believe the activity could be delivering better value for ratepayers and more measurable benefits for our community. We believe an Economic Development Agency, with oversight of all key work programmes, is the best vehicle to enable stronger engagement with stakeholders and partners and to increase the benefits from these activities for our communities and district," he said.

Cr Jim Hopkins said he did not want to bring it up but he felt the report needed to be written in direct plain language to engage people. As it was written at the moment, only those who had a tertiary education would understand it. The language needed to be clearer and simpler.

Mayor Gary Kircher agreed and said it would be good to use more direct language for the public documents.