Trains stopped after crash blocks lines in North Canterbury

Emergency services have responded to a crash blocking the road and railway tracks in the Waimakariri district this afternoon.

The crash was reported at Paisley and Mulcocks Rds intersection, near Flaxton, at 2.40pm on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred near the railway lines.

"Traffic management is in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

"Train control has been notified and trains have been stopped until further notice.

"At this stage the injuries to the occupants of the vehicles are not believed to be serious."