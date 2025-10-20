Truck blocks SH8 after crash

Photo: Facebook

State Highway 8 is blocked near Tekapo after the trailer unit from a truck rolled on to its side this morning.

Police said they were called about 7:10am to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the highway near the intersection with Tekapo Canal Rd.

"No injuries were reported; however, the road does look to be completely blocked near the Tekapo Pukaki canal bridge."

Police said a heavy-vehicle tow truck had been called to the scene.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi urged motorists to delay their journeys if possible.

A photograph posted on the Tekapo Community Facebook page shows a Mainfreight truck across both lanes of the highway bridge with the trailer on its side on the roadside barrier.

Commenters on the post have described very strong winds in the area, suggesting those were the likely cause of the accident. Police had no further details.

MetService has warned of very strong winds for much of the South Island today, and continuing for most of the week.

- Allied Media