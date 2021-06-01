Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Truck driver dead after tree falls on vehicle in Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    A truck driver has died following a crash in North Canterbury's Greta Valley yesterday.

    A police spokesperson said indications were that a tree had fallen on the truck as it was travelling on Greta Rd.

    The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

    Another car in the area at the time was forced onto the side of the road but was not directly involved, the spokesperson said.

    The road was closed while police examined the crash site and the scene was cleared.

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter