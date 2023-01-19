Truck hits rail bridge in Oamaru

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash. Photo: Sally Brooker

KiwiRail is to inspect the bridge in Humber St for damage. Photo: Sally Brooker

KiwiRail is to inspect a North Otago rail bridge after a truck hit it before winding up on its side.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Oamaru involving the medium-sized truck in Humber St about 12.40pm today.

No other vehicles were involved.

Fire and Emergency NZ said two appliances were sent to the site and crews worked to make the scene safe while waiting for police and ambulance to arrive.

No extrication was required, a spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance was sent and a patient was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

A KiwiRail spokesman said the truck struck the rail bridge.

‘‘KiwiRail staff will inspect the bridge for damage and the line will remain closed until they complete their work.

"At this stage, no services have been affected."

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz