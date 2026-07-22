Twice-postponed whale festival set to go ahead

The results from this year’s Great Kaikōura Whale Count will be unveiled at the Kaikōura Whale Festival on Sunday. Photo: Ashlin Donaldson, Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute

Organisers of the Kaikōura Whale Festival are hoping it's third time lucky for the event after it was called off twice due to rough weather.

The Kaikōura district was devastated by flooding earlier this month, while the whale festival was twice postponed last month.

The Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute (KORI) is hoping for better luck for the rescheduled free festival, now being held at the Kaikōura Memorial Hall from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, July 26.

The Kaikōura Whale Festival was originally planned for June 7 at Fyffe House, to coincide with World Oceans Day (June 8), and as part of the Great Kaikōura Whale Count, held during the month of June.

The annual whale count, which has been run by KORI since 2020, was in doubt due to a lack of funding.

KORI launched a Givealittle page earlier this year and called for community support.

The Kaikōura District Council was among those that had since thrown support behind the whale count, alongside the Department of Conservation (DOC), Dolphin Encounter, Kaikōura Kayaks and the University of Canterbury.

KORI director Dr Jody Weir said the support had allowed the institute to employ an intern, Ashlin Donaldson, to organise the whale count.

Ashlin Donaldson was employed as an intern to run the Great Kaikōura Whale Count last month. Photo: Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute

Volunteers managed 23 days of viewing off the Kaikōura Peninsula, completing a combined 432 hours of scanning the seas for humpbacks and other whales and dolphins, she said.

The results of this year’s whale count will be unveiled at the festival.

The public will be able to walk through a life sized humpback whale, run by Project Jonah, to learn about the biology of whales and ‘‘why they are so unique’’, Dr Weir said.

The DOC whale disentanglement team will be attending and there will be ocean themed arts and crafts for all ages.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.