Saturday, 5 August 2023

Updated 5.47 pm

Two dead, three injured after crash in Hororata

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Police have confirmed two people have died following a serious crash in Hororata on the Canterbury Plains this afternoon. 

    Three other people have also been taken to hospital with a range of injuries.

    Police said the crash involved one vehicle in Rakaia Terrace Rd and was reported about 2.46pm. 

    St John said that two ambulances, two helicopters, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager responded.

    Enquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash are currently ongoing.

    Motorists were asked to avoid the area as diversions would be in place.

