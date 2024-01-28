Two dead, two hospitalised after three-vehicle crash in Leithfield

Two people have died and two others have been transferred to hospital after a fatal three-vehicle crash in North Canterbury which has closed part of State Highway 1.

Police said the crash on Ashworths Rd, Leithfield was reported about 5.10pm.

"Police can confirm two people have died and a further two people have been transported to hospital," they said in a statement.

A cordon is in place while a scene examination takes place.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) statement said three fire trucks, three support vehicles and a senior officer are in attendance.

SH1 is closed and diversions are in place for both north and south-bound traffic.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible," police said.

A Hato Hone St John statement said they were in attendance but police were the lead agency.

"Avoid the area, use alternative routes where possible and expect delays," New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said on social media.