Monday, 12 February 2024

Two injured after car rolls in Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Two people have been injured after a vehicle rolled onto the train tracks along State Highway 1 in Canterbury.

    Two people received moderate injuries in the crash north of Amberley, near the intersection with Watties Rd, about 2.30pm on Sunday. The car was not blocking the tracks.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said: “Crews were notified at 2.31pm and responded with two ambulances, one manager, one helicopter, and one first-response unit to the scene.”

    “We assessed and treated two patients, one in a serious condition airlifted and another in a moderate condition transported by road to Christchurch Hospital.” The spokesperson said.

    Meanwhile, the Otago Daily Times reported a milk tanker rolled in Southland on Sunday morning.

    A police spokeswoman said they received a report of the crash in Mabel-Woodstock Rd in the Maple Bush area just before 10am today.

    The tanker had rolled upside-down and was leaking milk.

    Traffic management was in place, she said.

    There were no reports of injuries.

     

     

     

    NZ Herald