Two injured after car rolls in Canterbury

Two people have been injured after a vehicle rolled onto the train tracks along State Highway 1 in Canterbury.

Two people received moderate injuries in the crash north of Amberley, near the intersection with Watties Rd, about 2.30pm on Sunday. The car was not blocking the tracks.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said: “Crews were notified at 2.31pm and responded with two ambulances, one manager, one helicopter, and one first-response unit to the scene.”

“We assessed and treated two patients, one in a serious condition airlifted and another in a moderate condition transported by road to Christchurch Hospital.” The spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Otago Daily Times reported a milk tanker rolled in Southland on Sunday morning.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of the crash in Mabel-Woodstock Rd in the Maple Bush area just before 10am today.

The tanker had rolled upside-down and was leaking milk.

Traffic management was in place, she said.

There were no reports of injuries.