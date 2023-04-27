Two killed in North Canterbury crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have died in a crash on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury last night.
The crash occurred on Domett Rd (SH 1) in Hurunui District.
It was reported to the police at 9.15pm, a police spokesperson said.
“A third person was seriously injured.”
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said four crews were sent to the scene.
“It was a two-car crash.”