Thursday, 27 April 2023

Two killed in North Canterbury crash

    Two people have died in a crash on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury last night.

    The crash occurred on Domett Rd (SH 1) in Hurunui District.

    It was reported to the police at 9.15pm, a police spokesperson said.

    “A third person was seriously injured.”

    Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.

    A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said four crews were sent to the scene.

    “It was a two-car crash.”