Two separate fires attended by South Island crews

Photo: RNZ/Richard Tindiller

A bush fire that was spreading near a river in Blenheim has been extinguished and is being treated as possibly suspicious.

Emergency services received a call about the fire shortly after 1pm Sunday on Dillons Point Road in the suburb of Islington.

Fire and Emergency said the fire spread through 50sq m of scrub but was extinguished by two fire crews from Blenheim and a water tanker.

Meanwhile, eight Fire and Emergency vehicles are responding to a blaze on the top storey of a building in rural Canterbury.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire just before 1pm.

A spokesperson said four fire engines and four water tankers are at McNamaras Road in the Waimate District.

The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.