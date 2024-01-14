Two separate fires attended by South Island crews

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A bush fire that was spreading near a river in Blenheim has been extinguished and is being treated as possibly suspicious.
Emergency services received a call about the fire shortly after 1pm Sunday on Dillons Point Road in the suburb of Islington.
Fire and Emergency said the fire spread through 50sq m of scrub but was extinguished by two fire crews from Blenheim and a water tanker.
Meanwhile, eight Fire and Emergency vehicles are responding to a blaze on the top storey of a building in rural Canterbury.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire just before 1pm.
A spokesperson said four fire engines and four water tankers are at McNamaras Road in the Waimate District.
The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.