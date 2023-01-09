UB40 delights crowd at last gig of NZ tour

Echoing across the fields at Queenstown Polo, the long-awaited sound of UB40, Dragon and Jefferson Starship at A Summer’s Day Live made for a cracker of a weekend.

Saturday night’s concert hoped to kick-start many live music events held at the polo grounds, with organisers already keen to return.

The evening was UB40’s first time back in the resort since 2017 and the final of a planned six-date tour featuring the three bands.

The show’s promoter was pleased with the wrap-up in Queenstown.

UK reggae pop band UB40 was a crowd hit on Saturday night, singing all the classics alongside some new bangers. PHOTOS: RHYVA VAN ONSELE

Trademark’s Toby Burrows said there was "overwhelmingly great" feedback from both attendees and those involved.

"It was a great way to end the tour ... and we hope to hold [events] there again."

He said there was a crowd of about 4000, and those the Otago Daily Times spoke to were very excited to be there.

Twins Ge and Rafa Tadielo were celebrating their 40th birthday and travelled down from Twizel especially for it.

Concert-goers at A Summer’s Day Live were treated to a beautiful Queenstown evening at the polo grounds in Malaghans Rd.

Also celebrating birthdays were the crew from Rifters Gin, who distill in the Arrowtown area and were more than keen to support events in the neighbourhood.

In between songs, the bands praised the venue and scenery.

UB40 legend Robin Campbell said: "I don’t think we’ve ever had a more beautiful backdrop than this."

The bands played classics all night, but the loudest and longest cheer came at the end, as the headliners closed off with Red, Red Wine and Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.

