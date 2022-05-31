Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Unexploded ordnance removed from Ashburton property

    A bomb disposal team has removed an unexploded ordinance from the garage of a residential property in Ashburton.

    Police were called to reports of "a suspicious item" that resembled live ammunition at the property in Elizabeth St, Allenton, on Tuesday afternoon.

    Nearby properties were evacuated and police advised members of the public to avoid the area.

    The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in to remove the ordinance.

    Cordons put place in Elizabeth St earlier have been lifted, police advised at 5.10pm.

    Police thanked members of the public for their patience during this time.

