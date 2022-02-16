'Useless': Controversial plan to lower speed limits in North Canterbury

thumbnail_hur949kaibusiness1.jpg Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson. Photo: Supplied

Waimakariri’s deputy mayor believes the money used on lowering speed limits in the district would be far better spent on improving motorists' driving skills.

Several speed limit reductions on roads throughout the wider Rangiora area have been approved by the Waimakariri District Council.

About 30 changes will be made to speed limits on open roads, including 16 sections where the 100km/h limit has been lowered to 60 or 80km/h.

However, councillors were largely divided over the contentious road safety issue during some lengthy discussions at their recent meeting.

The proposed speed limit reductions were met with similarly split views during community consultation.

Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson, who voted against many of the proposed speed limit reductions, said he believed there were better and more efficient ways in reducing serious crashes.

"Simply changing a sign without changing the aesthetics or the safety provisions to a road, and no resources to enforce a new speed limit, in my view is useless," he said.

Speed limit management is a key component of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Road to Zero national campaign, which strives to reduce crashes that cause death or serious injuries by 40 per cent by 2030.

"From this vision, speed limit reviews are one way in which the council can start to address the number of deaths and serious injuries which occur on the district's roads," said Waimakariri District Council roading and transport manager Joanne McBride in her report.

NZTA Road to Zero portfolio manager Tara McMillan said more than 88 per cent of these crashes occurred on rural roads, based off the agency’s provisional data for 2021.

Atkinson believed the roading environment and driver behavior remained key concerns.

"Waka Kotahi have been telling us for years that speeds need to match the environment," he said.

"If you're on a country road and you're used to 100 km/h, you can lower the speed if you want to, but it wont make much difference to the drivers.

"If there’s no enforcement to enforce that, the environment will almost certainly dictate to the speed.

"Number one thing is teaching people how to drive to conditions."

-By Adam Burns

Local Democracy Reporter