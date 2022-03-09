Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Vaccine pass forgery accused elects trial by jury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Photo: Ministry of Health
    Photo: Ministry of Health
    A 61-year-old Rangiora man accused of making fake Covid vaccination passes has pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury.

    The man's interim name suppression order was continued at his appearance in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

    The police prosecutor told Judge Tom Gilbert they were neutral about whether the order should continue but the judge said he still wanted prosecution submissions on the issue.

    "There is likely to be public interest in this," said the judge, seeking to have the Crown make the submissions because the file will be passed on to them now that trial has been elected.

    The man faces two charges of forgery for allegedly issuing people with fake vaxx passes.

    After his arrest, police announced an amnesty for people to hand in passes they may have received.

    They said at least seven people handed them in.

    Judge Gilbert remanded the man on bail for a Crown case review hearing on May 5, when the name suppression issue is also likely to be argued.

    -By David Clarkson
    Open Justice multimedia journalist

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter