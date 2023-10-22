Waimate Police recover stolen goods and seize illegal drugs

Photo supplied.

Waimate Police have recovered stolen goods and seized illegal drugs, after executing a search warrant at a local address.

The successful operation came after several weeks of investigation by Waimate Police into a local person of interest.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested and is due to appear in Timaru District Court on Tuesday 24 October, facing drugs and dishonesty charges.

Illegal drugs including quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine (approx.

320grams of cocaine with a street value of around $160K) were seized at the address.

Police are pleased to have taken them out of circulation and thereby reduced the potential harm to our local community.

Property recovered at the address includes a significant amount of tradie tools, garden/landscaping equipment and sporting equipment, and Police are working to identify the owners.

If you believe that your property may be among the stolen items recovered and you can provide identifying features, please contact Waimate Police later in the week once the property has been catalogued and owners identified wherever possible.