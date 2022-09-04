Waitaki council to vote on next phase of plan

Waitaki District Council chief executive Alex Parmley. Photo: ODT files

The Waitaki District Council is set to vote on the next phase of its "transformation programme" next week.

In June, councillors agreed to initiate the programme to modernise the council and its services, and last month, voted to consider the next stage about "change and ambitions".

At next Tuesday’s council meeting, councillors will vote again to consider the next stage of the programme - the investment and the return on the investment to the council and communities.

In a statement yesterday, the council said the return on investment would be significant, long-lasting and "will more than pay for itself over time".

"We anticipate the non-financial benefits to extend far beyond the financial returns expected," the council said.

"The opportunity to change for the better is a necessity and it is becoming increasingly important in the public sector due to the world being vastly different to the one the council was designed for, the impact of the current economy and increasing central government reforms."

Chief executive Alex Parmley said next Tuesday’s vote was important. If the council was to serve its community better in the future, change needed to happen and be invested in, he said.

"But in investing in change, we need to ensure that the council and our communities get a great return on that investment, both with financial savings and better delivery of services to our community," Mr Parmley said.

Following the vote, the council looked forward to moving into the next phase - the detailed design.

"Council will continue to deliver services and projects as we set firm new foundations for council to grow from.

"This will take time, but taking that time is what is required to ensure we do it well."

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz