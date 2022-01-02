Sunday, 2 January 2022

Warning in place for Canterbury river

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Selwyn River. Photo: Supplied via RNZ
    Swimmers and fishers are being warned to keep away from a Canterbury river.

    The Canterbury DHB has issued a health warning after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in the Waikirikiri or Selwyn River at Glentunnel.

    Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton said water quality was not considered suitable for recreational uses, including swimming.

    Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking.

    A warning is also in place at the same site for a potentially toxic algae, benthic cyanobacteria.

    The sites where water quality is affected are listed on the Land Air Water Aotearoa website.

    RNZ

     

     

