WDC to decide on penguin colony proposal

Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony science and environmental manager Dr Philippa Agnew waits outside the penguin colony during the early stages of the Waitaki District Council’s public consultation on the future of the Oamaru Blue Penguin colony. Of the 200 submissions received, 138 of them do not want a partnership, yet the council will vote today about a partnership. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

The Waitaki District Council is ploughing on with its proposal to explore a partnership for the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony, saying many people have misunderstood what it is trying to do.

The council will meet today to decide on the proposal to form the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony as a council-controlled organisation (CCO). A new economic development agency for the region has also been proposed as a CCO.

Tourism Waitaki Ltd, which oversees the colony, will be dissolved.

One part of the blue penguin colony proposal is to pursue partnership opportunities to develop the business.

The community was asked about the joint-venture option in a consultation process and gave it a solid thumbs-down.

Of the 200 submissions received, 138 did not want a partnership.

Common themes against the partnership included concern the penguins will be exploited, undermining research done at the colony; the new partner will take too much control; and the colony simply should be left alone to carry out its job.

However, a council report said a decision to establish a CCO to operate the colony in no way committed the council to a joint-venture partnership but provided a vehicle for operating the colony and giving dedicated focus did not exist under the current arrangement.

Operating the colony as a CCO would enable a joint venture - if the council found a suitable partner to work with and chose to enter into a partnership but that point had not been reached yet.

"Agreeing to investigate the potential of a partner does not commit the council to entering into partnership but enables the council to consider what partners might exist, what they might offer and how this could benefit the colony and wider community," the report said.

"It is not possible to specify what a joint-venture partnership may look like at this stage. Investigating potential partners, clear on what is important to the council and the community, would enable the development of a clearer and realistic expectation of what a partnership and joint venture might deliver, to inform a future decision on whether to commit to this."

Details from the council’s last annual report before Covid-19 hit showed how much of a benefit the colony was to the finances of Tourism Waitaki.

It contributed just under $1.9 million to Tourism Waitaki’s total revenue of $2.9 million.

This helped support staffing of other business units.

The report said setting up the colony as a CCO would ensure sufficient investment was maintained for ongoing improvement and development.

Supporters of a partnership approach highlighted the environmental and economic benefits, which included increased visitor bed nights and general spending and development opportunities both at the colony and the surrounding area.

The report said if the council chose to investigate potential partnerships, concerns and other suggestions raised in the community consultation could form assessment criteria.

Future partners should have access to capital and investment to develop the colony as a cornerstone attraction. It was reasonable to assume that new investment would be required.

