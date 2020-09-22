Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Wild weather to hit today, Chch swelters in balmy 24 deg C highs

    1. Star News
    2. Districts

    Days of wild weather is set to unleash on the country today with torrential rain on the West Coast and storm force gales in Canterbury.

    Southern and central New Zealand is under a swathe of warnings and watches as Equinoctial gales are set to howl across the country over the next 48 hours.

    MetService warns a fast-moving front will bring strong winds, with gales lashing Wellington, Wairarapa and parts of the eastern South Island. In addition, there will be heavy rain on the West Coast.

    The forecaster is advising those in Wellington and Wairarapa the gale-force wind watch is likely to be escalated to warning level before the gales hit early tomorrow morning.

    Along with the blustery northwest gales, ramping up to storm force speeds of around 120 km/h in parts of Canterbury, torrential rain is set to drench western regions of both islands, with the South Island facing five days of non-stop rain.

    The most rain is expected to fall in Fiordland and the West Coast with staggering levels of up to 240mm in the coming 21 hours.

    Meanwhile, eastern regions of both islands will be basking in mild temperatures for the rest of the week.

    Christchurch is set to hit 24 deg C tomorrow, with temperatures only dipping down at the start of next week.

    Napier is also set to bask in highs of 22C today and 23C on Thursday, while Gisborne enjoys similar temperate days for the rest of the working week.

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg