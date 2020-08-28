Wind watch issued for parts of Canterbury

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for parts of Canterbury this weekend.

A MetService spokesman said a strong westerly flow is expected to spread over the South Island on Saturday, with gales in the far south and high country areas.

Gales may be severe at times, with gusts of up to 110km/h, between 2pm and 11pm, in the Canterbury High Country, Stewart Island and along parts of the Southland coast.

MetService advised people to stay up to date with the latest forecast in case the wind watch is upgraded to a warning.

Christchurch Transport Operations Centre reminded motorists to take care and drive to the conditions.

"A strong wind warning is in place for Canterbury High Country with the possibility of severe NW gales at times. Take care and check the forecast and road conditions if heading through this area," a CTOC spokesperson said.