Windy weekend ahead

cloud_weather_storm.jpg MetService has issued a weather warning for the south.

The MetService has issued high wind warnings for parts of Canterbury this weekend.

A MetService spokesman said the gales could be severe at times, and wind gusts could reach 120km/h, particularly in the Canterbury High Country between 9am tomorrow and 1am on Sunday.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures. It may also make driving hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

The MetService has also issued Orange weather warnings for parts of Otago, Southland and Fiordland this weekend.

The warnings mean heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The spokesman said a large high was drifting eastwards today (Friday), allowing an active front to move onto the South Island tomorrow afternoon.

“This front is preceded by a strong moist northerly flow, bringing heavy rain to Fiordland, Westland, Buller and Nelson.

“The biggest rainfall accumulations are expected about the Westland ranges where up to 150mm of rain could fall.”

He said Fiordland could expected 70mm-90mm of rain between 6am and 6pm tomorrow, and peak rates of 15mm-25mm per hour in the afternoon.

In addition to the heavy rain, north-to-northwest gales are forecast to affect Fiordland, parts of Southland and Otago, and the Canterbury High Country.

On Sunday, a trough is expected to move onto Fiordland and Westland, bringing further rain, and the Orange warning was likely to be extended, he said.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz