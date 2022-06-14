Winter blast continues with snow, wind watches in place

Snow and strong winds are forecast to affect the South today. Photo: ODT files

A heavy snow watch is in place for parts of the South Island today as the winter storm that has battered much of the country continues.

The watch is in place for Clutha, Southland and parts of Fiordland from 9am today until 9am Wednesday with snow expected down to 300 metres and periods of heavy snow possible above 400 metres.

There are already a number of road snowfall warnings in place for the South Island today.

There is one for Lewis Pass between 5am and 8am, Arthur's Pass between 3am and 11am, the Crown Range Road between 2am and 6pm and Milford Rd until 9am tomorrow.

In his forecast, MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the end of the active weather was almost in sight as a low-pressure system moved east, away from New Zealand.

"We are going to get some slightly brighter and clearer conditions by the middle of this week."

However, NIWA has indicated that a low-pressure system from the tropics may form over the weekend - bringing more rain, wind and possible storms next week.

A wet day is forecasted for the West Coast today, with rain and very strong winds expected, especially this morning and early afternoon.

Meanwhile, from Nelson around to Christchurch, a mostly fine day is expected but it will be windy at times.

Wind, rain and showers are predicted for the bottom half of the South Island – especially in areas south of Queenstown, which are in line for some "really nasty" weather, Hines said.

"The wind is exceptionally strong around [the] southeastern corner [of the South Island, southwest gales are expected."

Showers are expected up the West Coast of the South Island again on Wednesday as well in Invercargill and Dunedin.

The Lindis Pass was blanketed with 1.5 metres of snow yesterday and contractors used loaders and tractors from both ends of the state highway in a mammoth effort to try and clear the route.

The Ministry of Education said 12 schools across the country closed as a result of the severe weather, including in the Otago and Southland regions due to snow.

Dunedin and coastal Otago have been issued a strong wind watch for the same period. Strong southwesterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

A strong wind warning is also in place for Southland, including Stewart Island. Severe west to southwest gales are expected in exposed places, gusting to 120km/h at times.

While more rain, wind and snow is on the cards for many parts of the country today, slightly "brighter and clearer" days are ahead.

Between last Tuesday and 3.30am this morning, a total of 123,009 lightning strikes were recorded – on average, that's one every five seconds. Of these, 30,650 were recorded over land – the fifth largest tally in a month.

Scores of MetService-issued weather warnings were in force yesterday, stretching across the country and covering most of the North Island and much of the South Island - and a number are already in force today.

- Additional reporting ODT