Woman charged, baby's death unexplained

    A woman has been charged after the death of a baby at a Canterbury property earlier this year. 

    In a statement this morning, police said they were called to an address in the town of Oxford on Monday, August 5.

    A scene examination and a post-mortem examination had been completed, and subsequent inquiries led police to laying charges. 

    A 37-year-old woman was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on charges of ill-treatment of a child under 18 and possessing methamphetamine utensils.

    The baby's death remained unexplained and inquiries were continuing, police said. 

