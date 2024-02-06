Work continues to control fire near Kirwee

A helicopter dumps water on the fire near Kirwee. Photo: RNZ

About 50 firefighters are back targeting hotspot areas of a fire in Canterbury that has burnt through 2km of farmland and pine forest on the banks of the Waimakariri River.

The blaze near the town of Kirwee ignited on Sunday about 10pm, forcing some residents to evacuate.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said today there were no significant flareups overnight and the drone team has successfully mapped the fire.

A spokesperson said conditions were calm, with minimal wind overnight which helped keep the fire under control.

An incident management team, three excavators, multiple tankers and a helicopter would be supporting firefighters today.

Investigators would also be on site to establish the cause of the blaze.

Incident controller Dave Berry said it would be another very hot, dry day for the crews to be working in.

"The aim for our crews today is to increase the dampened down areas around the perimeter and continue to put out hotspots.

"With the temperature set to go over 30 degrees, I again must reiterate the caution needed by everyone in the region when it comes to fire safety."

Speed restrictions on roads around the fire were still in place.

This was for both the safety of motorists driving through smoke, and to keep it's ground crews safe while they worked in and around the fire perimeter, Fenz said.

"Check your burn piles if you have burned in the last few weeks and we ask everyone to ensure they don't carry out any activity that may cause a spark and ignition, such as mowing or working with power tools," Berry warned.

"As always, if anyone sees smoke or fire, please ring 111 immediately. The quicker we can get to a fire, the more chance we have of putting it out before it can spread."