Worried family appeal for sightings of missing Rangiora man

There are concerns for the welfare of a missing Canterbury man.

A police spokesperson said Kieran was reported missing from his family home in Rangiora on Wednesday.

Police and Kieran's family "have concerns for his welfare" and are urging anyone who has seen him to call 111 immediately.

Kieran is thought to currently be in the Christchurch metro area, the spokesperson said.

"But may intend to travel to the West Coast or back to North Canterbury."

If you see Kieran or know where he might be phone 111 and use file number 221019/6709.