Youngest councillor turned her life around

She was drifting through life with no aspirations or goals.

But Courtney Linwood realised she needed a job, which led her to the doorstep of Scotts Brewing Co, in Oamaru, and it turned out to be a life-changing experience.

The newly-elected Waitaki district councillor — the youngest in its history — recalled having no drive or ambition when she left Waitaki Girls’ High School part way through year 13 and candidly admitted she "probably wasn’t heading down the best path in life".

It was when Miss Linwood, now 26, fell pregnant at 20 that she found her way.

"I never wanted to study or do anything but I almost think that getting pregnant was my blessing. I had to grow up a lot and mature a lot but it grounded me and gave me a purpose," she said.

Just three months after giving birth to daughter Rylee Welsh (6), she returned to work. And it was while back behind that same bar, pouring a pint, that she received a phone call last Saturday telling her she had won a seat on the council, representing the Oamaru ward.

"I just got quite emotional. I was trying to hold it together but I was just overcome with pure happiness," Miss Linwood said.

Being a young candidate, she thought her chances of being elected were "slim" but, after receiving lots of support, she remained hopeful.

"It’s quite surreal. I hope that the message it would send is you really can do anything you set your mind to."

Scotts co-owner and founder Tyla Scott was probably the "proudest out of anyone", she said.

Born and raised in Oamaru, Miss Linwood described herself as a timid teenager when she started work at the brewery at the end of 2015. "This is where my life really changed.

"I was shy, quiet, had no confidence or specific ‘skills’, but I was surrounded by the most amazing, positive, uplifting and supportive women. They really brought me out of my shell, showed me my worth, taught me to work hard and reap the rewards."

After working her way up to being one of the brewery’s managers, Miss Linwood left in 2020 to work at Dean and Coleman Law.

Over the next year she worked as a receptionist, secretary and doing trust account work and started studying towards a legal executive diploma and operations management diploma.

"Over the last couple of years, I’ve just had this feeling that I have to do better for myself."

Missing the day-to-day interaction with people, Miss Linwood returned to Scotts — or "home" as she calls it — earlier this year, all while still studying and co-parenting her daughter.

It was there Miss Linwood met former councillor Kelli Williams, who encouraged her to put her name forward and stand for council. Ironically, she pipped Ms Williams for the final Oamaru seat, but Ms Williams was still pleased for her, Miss Linwood she said.

Former deputy mayor Melanie Tavendale was also someone she looked up to, and when Mrs Tavendale chose to stand down, Miss Linwood knew it was time for her to stand up.

"[Mel] was always someone who advocated for the people.

"Whether or not she had the same opinion as everyone, her ground morals were she was for the community and really cared about the community.

"I just really resonated with that."

Campaigning had been filled with many highs and lows, but the end result was always going to be worth it, she said.

"It’s our future, it’s my future, it’s Rylee’s future, so getting involved with your community and having a say in the decisions, I don’t know, it just felt right to try and make a change."

Her priorities included affordable public transport, making sure ratepayers felt heard and being an advocate for the community, she said.

She was mentally preparing for the "mountain of reading", and while she felt like a "deer in the headlights", she was excited about what lay ahead.

"Maybe inspiring other people to change their paths in life.

"Being approachable is really important and knowing that I’m just like them — I have a day job, I don’t have lots of money, I’m a mum, single mum, and I understand and relate to their struggles."

Working behind a bar while being a councillor could come with its challenges, but she hoped people would be respectful of her at her job.

"I’m prepared for people to come in and be angry, perhaps [at] something I’ve decided against, but I also think working in a bar you build up resilience and you just know how to handle difficult situations on the spot."

She credited her mother, Rebecca Linwood, and father, Kevin Sidon, friends and work colleagues for their support over the past few years helping her reach her goals.

Asked if she thought she would be where she was today when she left school, Miss Linwood said "absolutely not".

"I’m so proud.

"Literally I started from the bottom and have done this, which is amazing."

