Saturday, 30 January 2021

11 US soldiers hospitalised in Texas after drinking antifreeze

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    antifreezegettyimages-1296563442.jpg

    The substance detected in lab results from the sickened soldiers was ethylene glycol, commonly known as antifreeze. Photo: Getty Images
    The substance detected in lab results from the sickened soldiers was ethylene glycol, commonly known as antifreeze. Photo: Getty Images
    Eleven soldiers at a US military base in Texas were hospitalised, with two in critical condition, after drinking antifreeze they mistook for alcohol, Army officials said on Friday.

    The soldiers from Fort Bliss in El Paso were completing a 10-day field training exercise when the incident occurred on Thursday, the Army's public affairs office said in a statement.

    The substance detected in lab results from the sickened soldiers was ethylene glycol, commonly known as antifreeze, the Army said.

    "Initial reports indicate soldiers consumed this substance, thinking they were drinking an alcoholic beverage," the Army statement added. "Army and Fort Bliss regulations prohibit the consumption of alcohol in a field training environment. Initial toxicology results indicate the soldiers are experiencing ethylene glycol poisoning."

    Antifreeze ingestion can cause severe kidney damage and death, Army officials said at a news conference at Fort Bliss.

    The military said earlier that the soldiers fell ill after "consuming a substance acquired outside of authorised food supply distribution channels."

    Antifreeze has been known to cause accidental deaths and has been used in murder mystery novels and in real-life murder plots, as it can easily be mistaken for alcohol.

    The hospitalised soldiers include one warrant officer, two non-commissioned officers and eight enlisted service members, the Army said. The Army did not release their names.

    All remained hospitalised, the Army said.

    Fort Bliss is the home to the Army's 1st Armored Division, nicknamed "Old Ironsides," with about 17,000 soldiers. 

    Reuters

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter