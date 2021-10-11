1612 new cases in Victoria; vaccine passport trial begins

The vaccine passport system will be used in Melbourne once lockdown lifts. File photo: Getty

Victoria has recorded 1612 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, as trials begin of the state's vaccine passport system.

The state has more than 19,000 active infections, after 73,138 tests and 34,279 vaccinations in the 24 hours to Monday.

Monday signals the first day regional areas will begin trialling a system to check the vaccination status of people wanting to visit a business.

The system will be used in Melbourne once lockdown lifts and businesses can reopen, with 14 regional venues participating in the trial, including gyms, pubs, cafes, churches, real estate agents, move theatres and beauticians,

Patrons will be asked to show they are fully vaccinated by displaying a digital certificate via the Services Victoria app, Medicare app or smartphone wallet.

A printed version of the certificate or immunisation history statement can also be used as proof, or the patron will need to show evidence of a valid exemption.

The trials will test the vaccine certification technology and train staff and business owners on how to communicate vaccine requirements to patrons.

If successful, the system will be scaled up so double-vaccinated Victorians can attend the Melbourne Cup and live music within weeks.

On Sunday the state government announced up to 10,000 racing fans will attend the Melbourne Cup on November 2, with Oaks Day and Stakes Day allowed similar-sized crowds, if the 80 per cent double-jab threshold is met.

An event will also be held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on October 30 to celebrate the return of live music, with thousands attending.

Meanwhile, a Brighton school says it will become the first in the state to use rapid antigen testing for Covid-19.

From Thursday, Firbank Grammar School will begin using rapid tests twice a week on all people who enter its senior school.