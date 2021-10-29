1656 new cases in Victoria; restrictions set to ease

The border between Melbourne and the regions will come down at 6pm on Friday. File photo: Getty

Victoria has recorded 1656 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, as the state prepares for further restrictions to ease.

The health department on Friday confirmed the figures, which bring the total number of active cases in the state to 23,730 and the death toll from the latest outbreak to 282.

There are 738 people in hospital, with the seven-day average at 773. Of those, 130 are in intensive care with 85 on a ventilator.

There were 70,180 tests processed and 20,361 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered at state-run hubs on Thursday.

About 78 percent of Victorians aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated. It is expected the state will hit its 80 percent vaccination target at the weekend but restrictions will ease regardless at 6pm on Friday.

At that time, the border between Melbourne and the regions will come down, masks will no longer need to be worn outdoors, indoor entertainment venues, gyms and retail can reopen for fully vaccinated patrons, and capacity limits will increase for restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Outdoor events including weddings and funerals will be able to host 500 fully vaccinated people, while outdoor community sport can resume.

With greater capacity and intrastate travel allowed, tourism-starved regional operators are preparing for a busy weekend.

Bells Beach Brewing co-owner Adam Smith expects his Torquay and Geelong venues to be full and says a group of 30-odd people from Melbourne are making the trip.

"It will almost be like a teary reunion on Saturday when they come in," he said.

Traffic is expected to be heavy out of Melbourne on Friday afternoon, though police have said they will exercise some discretion if people decide to leave the city before 6pm.

Victoria's wild weather has also forced the closure of the Melbourne Showgrounds vaccination hub, while Melton and Wyndham Eagle Stadium drive-through sites are not operating. Instead, they will be offering seated vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Victoria is also tightening medical exemption rules for Covid-19 vaccinations from 6pm on Friday, in a crackdown on people doctor shopping and pressuring GPs.