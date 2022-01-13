Thursday, 13 January 2022

2900kg of rubbish scooped from Sydney Harbour

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    A new technology being tested at defence bases on Sydney Harbour has removed nearly 3000 kilograms of rubbish from the iconic waterway in the past year.

    The Seabin Smart Technology will become a permanent fixture at Garden Island, with three units set to be maintained there.

    The Australian technology removed 2920kg of plastic, fuels and detergents during the 12-month trial run by Defence and private company Veolia Environmental Services.

    At the Garden Island trial site, a piece of plastic was removed every 40 seconds.

    Over a two week period, Seabins collected 6198 items of waste from the harbour, says Minster for Defence Industry, Science and Technology Melissa Price.

    The trial exceeded expectations, she said.

    The waste items included 3500 microfibres and microplastics and 2000 items of unidentifiable plastic waste.

    Foam, food packaging, fishing line and cigarette butts were also scooped up.

    Environment Minister Sussan Ley said it was a great time of year to focus on the role everyone can play in protecting the environment.

    "We can't keep putting plastic in our oceans and it starts by getting our waste into the recycling bin where it belongs," she said.

    AAP

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter