4 killed in Alps avalanche, 8 missing in Marseille rubble

The avalanche near the Armancette glacier as seen from Mont Joux in this picture obtained from social media. Photo: Twitter @jpclement38 via Reuters

Four people have died and nine others are injured in an avalanche southwest of Mont Blanc in the French Alps, interior minister Gerald Darmanin says.

The avalanche happened in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier on Sunday, he wrote on Twitter.

Those caught up in it were backcountry skiing in the mountains, said Emmanuel Coquand, spokesperson for the local authorities of Haute-Savoie, adding that they were still confirming the identity of the victims.

He said the avalanche was extensive, covering an area of 1km by 500 metres at an altitude of 3500 metres and that its causes are being investigated.

The glacier lies near the village and ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie.

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that rescue services were continuing to search for further casualties and that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

Firefighters work after a building collapsed in Marseille on Sunday. Photo: BFMTV/via Reuters

Eight feared dead after Marseille buildings collapse

Meanwhile, eight people are not responding to calls and are thought to be under the rubble of two buildings that collapsed in an explosion early on Sunday in the southern French city of Marseille, local officials said.

The cause of the explosion was not yet known, Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said.

The collapse caused a fire that has complicated rescue efforts and investigations, and it has not been brought under control, she told a news conference.

Television footage showed clouds of smoke rising from the rubble as firefighters tried to put out the fire, while trained dogs were used to try to locate victims.

"We have nothing, not even an ID card. We have lost everything," said a man who gave his name only as Roland, in an interview with local newspaper La Provence. He managed to get out of the building on 15 Rue de Tivoli with his wife and two children before it collapsed, together with a neighbouring building.

A third building partly collapsed.

Five people were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who visited the site, said 30 buildings in the area were evacuated.

In 2018, about 1km from the tragedy, three buildings considered not fit for habitation collapsed, killing eight people.

The mayor of Marseille said a parallel could not be drawn, while the prosecutor said the buildings that collapsed on Sunday were not known to have any structural problems.

"Thoughts are with Marseille," President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter message.