6.2 quake rattles Indonesia

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has rattled Indonesia's Bali and Java islands, the country's geophysics agency has reported.

Tuesday's shallow quake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10km kilometres and 305km southwest of Denpasar in Bali, the agency said.

It was not expected to trigger a tsunami.

Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors, which were felt strongly in East Java province and Bali, according to residents posting on social media.

On November 21, more than 300 people were killed after a shallow quake of magnitude 5.6 struck West Java.

Disaster agency chief Suharyanto said 58,000 people were displaced and 22,000 houses damaged.

Straddling the so-called Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone where different plates on the earth's crust meet, Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes.

In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off Sumatra island in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people.