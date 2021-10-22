Friday, 22 October 2021

4.50 pm

Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. Photo: Getty Images
    Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. Photo: Getty Images
    Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico on Thursday, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, authorities said.

    The incident occurred on the set of independent feature film "Rust," the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

    "The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," the police said in a statement.

    A Variety report said the shooting occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe in New Mexico.

    No charges have yet been filed in regard to the incident, said the police, adding they are investigating the shooting.

    Baldwin's representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. 

    Reuters

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter