Aussie cop suspended over head kick footage

A Victorian police officer filmed appearing to kick a man in the head during an arrest in Melbourne has been suspended.

The senior constable was suspended after footage shared on social media showed him appearing to kick Timothy Atkins' head while he was on the ground at Epping on Sunday.

In the video, the officer appears to kick down on the prone man's head before a group of police pin him down.

"Am I witnessing this? What the f***," a witness yells out his car window.

"You've got his head."

Other angles of the arrest show a police car ramming him before he runs away and trades blows with an officer.

After being subdued with pepper spray, an officer appears to repeatedly kick the suspect on the ground.

Mr Atkins (32) has bipolar disorder and is in an induced coma following the incident.

His father, Glenn Atkins, has called for the officer who kicked his son's head to be sacked.

He said his son had gone to the Northern Hospital Epping for treatment before running outside to meet a work colleague, which prompted hospital staff to call the police.

"He was stomped on or kicked by the police," he told 3AW on Monday.

"The police had no right to do what they did."

Victoria Police's internal ethics body is investigating the incident.

The force initially said the younger Mr Atkins, of no fixed address, had been aggressive and had damaged a police vehicle as he attempted to avoid arrest.

In a second statement on Tuesday, it said the senior constable from the Critical Incident Response Team had been suspended the previous evening.