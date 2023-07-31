Aussie pensioner now double murderer

In a rage over a tap in a communal apartment complex garden being turned off, Rodney Lee murdered two of his neighbours.

The 73-year-old was jailed for 30 years on Monday after admitting he killed Saumotu Gasio, 62, and Tibor Laszlo, 72.

The men were shot at a range of two to three metres by Lee in January last year after an ongoing dispute about a hose in the gardens Lee maintained at their Mordialloc community housing complex.

Lee, a loner, did not work but took pride in the upkeep of the garden at the complex where his relationship with neighbours had become increasingly hostile.

By mid-2021 he had a vendetta against a new neighbour who he perceived as being too young to live in the complex, resulting in Lee making complaints to police about the man cooking and dealing drugs from the unit.

He also took issue with a resident whose grandson had moved in with her - making complaints about him dealing drugs too.

During the summer before last, Lee hit a neighbour with a garden chair after a confrontation about the garden hose being switched off.

"If you turn off the hose again you bastards, I'll f***ing kill you," he had shouted.

Later, a group of neighbours including Mr Gasio and Mr Laszlo were sitting in an outdoor area at the complex together when Lee discovered the hose had again been turned off.

"Water is precious," Mr Gasio told him.

Lee went to his apartment, got a shotgun from under his bed, and re-emerged, shooting Mr Gasio in the upper arm.

Mr Gasio and others fled into an apartment where Mr Laszlo tried to save him.

Lee re-loaded the shotgun and shot Mr Laszlo.

Police arrived and arrested Lee after a short stand-off.

Justice James Elliott noted Lee's lack of remorse after the shooting, including asking officers during his police interview "I've been provoked a bit, haven't I?".

He sentenced Lee to 22 years for each of the murders of Mr Gasio and Mr Laszlo, but with cumulation declared a total sentence of 30 years to be served.

Lee will be eligible for parole after 24 years.