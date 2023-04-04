Australia to ban TikTok on official devices: report

Parliament House in Canberra. Photo: Getty Images

Social media app TikTok will reportedly be banned from Australian government-issued devices over security concerns.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has issued the directive following a review by the home affairs department into the risks posed by the Chinese-owned app, according to The Australian newspaper.

The ban would apply to mobile phones and other devices issued by the government for politicians and public servants.

According to the report, state and territory governments received a briefing on Monday about the federal ban and are expected to follow through with similar rules for their officials.

The announcement of the ban is expected to be made as early as Tuesday.

AAP has contacted the government for comment.

The move follows the United States, Canada, New Zealand and the European Union prohibiting government employees from having TikTok on work-issued devices.

Concerns over TikTok relate to the potential for data to be harvested and accessed by the Chinese government under national laws that can compel companies to hand over information.

The federal opposition has been calling for the government to act on the national security concerns and follow other countries in instituting bans.

ByteDance, which owns the social media app, has denied its user data can be supplied to Beijing.

TikTok responded to the ban late on Monday night.

"If confirmed, we are extremely disappointed by this decision which, in our view, is driven by politics, not fact," a statement from Lee Hunter, general manager TikTok Australia and New Zealand, read.

"We are also disappointed that TikTok, and the millions of Australians who use it, were left to learn of this decision through the media, despite our repeated offers to engage with (the) government constructively about this policy.

"Again, ... there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians and should not be treated differently to other social media platforms."