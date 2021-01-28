Australia extends travel bubble suspension

Australia has extended its suspension of the "travel bubble" arrangement with New Zealand for another 72 hours until Sunday, mandating a 14-day hotel quarantine for all arrivals.

The trans-Tasman bubble was initially suspended on Monday after New Zealand detected a positive coronavirus case with the South African strain which, authorities say, is highly transmissible.

New Zealand reported two more cases on Wednesday linked to the strain.

The suspension "allows continuing protection of the people of Australia while the extent of the situation in New Zealand continues to be clarified", Australia's Acting Chief Medical Officer told a televised conference.

Speaking to The New Zealand Herald, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister confirmed the travel bubble extension.

"The Prime Minister retains confidence in our systems and processes but acknowledged the decision was for the Australian Government to make."

- additional reporting NZ Herald