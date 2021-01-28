Thursday, 28 January 2021

Australia extends travel bubble suspension

    1. Canterbury
    2. International

    Australia has extended its suspension of the "travel bubble" arrangement with New Zealand for another 72 hours until Sunday, mandating a 14-day hotel quarantine for all arrivals.

    The trans-Tasman bubble was initially suspended on Monday after New Zealand detected a positive coronavirus case with the South African strain which, authorities say, is highly transmissible.

    New Zealand reported two more cases on Wednesday linked to the strain.

    The suspension "allows continuing protection of the people of Australia while the extent of the situation in New Zealand continues to be clarified", Australia's Acting Chief Medical Officer told a televised conference. 

    Speaking to The New Zealand Herald, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister confirmed the travel bubble extension.

    "The Prime Minister retains confidence in our systems and processes but acknowledged the decision was for the Australian Government to make."

     - additional reporting NZ Herald

    Reuters

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter